NPC reveals agenda legislators will deliberate

08:26, March 05, 2024 By Zhao Yimeng ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Lou Qinjian, center, spokesman for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 4, 2024. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a news conference on Monday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. [Photo/Xinhua]

The latest agenda of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress was unveiled on Monday during a news conference ahead of the session that will kick off on Tuesday and conclude on March 11.

Lou Qinjian, spokesman for the session, said the preparatory meeting of the session adopted the agenda on Monday.

The agenda includes deliberating the report on the work of the government, reviewing the report on the implementation of the 2023 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2024 draft plan, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2024.

National legislators will review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2023 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2024, as well as the draft central and local budgets for 2024, Lou said.

They will also deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council, he said.

NPC deputies will also deliberate the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court, and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, he added.

