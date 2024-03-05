Languages

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

China to continue to implement principle of patriots administering Hong Kong, Macao

(Xinhua) 09:41, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to implement the principle that Hong Kong and Macao are administered by patriots, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

