China to continue to implement principle of patriots administering Hong Kong, Macao
(Xinhua) 09:41, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to implement the principle that Hong Kong and Macao are administered by patriots, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
