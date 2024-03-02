Languages

Saturday, March 02, 2024

China urges UK to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, eschew 'double standards'

(People's Daily App) 15:36, March 02, 2024

China urges the UK to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, take a hard look at itself and eschew "double standards," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing on Thursday.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)

