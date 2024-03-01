China hopes U.S. to create conditions for fair auto industry competition

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday that the United States should create conditions for fair competition of the auto industry and correct its non-market policies and practices following a call to block imports of Chinese automobiles.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing recently urged the U.S. government to take measures to block the import of low-cost Chinese automobiles from Mexico.

MOC spokesperson He Yadong, in response to this matter at a press conference, said that China hoped the U.S. side would respect the market economy and principles of fair competition.

"Chinese cars are widely popular around the world, not because of low prices and dumping, but because of technological innovation and excellent quality formed in fierce market competition," He said.

He said that in recent years, the United States has set up numerous obstacles in the form of tariffs, restricting participation in government procurement, and discriminatory subsidy policies, which have seriously hindered Chinese cars from entering the U.S. market. "In contrast, China has always opened its door to global auto companies, and U.S. auto companies have fully enjoyed the dividends of China's large market."

"In fact, the sales of American brand cars in China far exceed the sales of Chinese brand cars in the United States," the spokesperson said.

He added that the U.S. trade protection, politicization of economic and trade issues, and erection of trade barriers have hindered fair competition, and in the long run, will also hinder the development of its own auto industry.

