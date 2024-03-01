Home>>
China, U.S. hold new round of foreign policy planning consultation
(Xinhua) 09:43, March 01, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States held a new round of foreign policy planning consultation on Feb. 27 in Shanghai.
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry, Miao Deyu, assistant foreign minister and director-general of the Department of Policy Planning, and Salman Ahmed, director of the U.S. Secretary of State's policy planning staff, held the consultation.
The two sides had candid, in-depth and constructive communication on respective foreign policies, international situation and regional hotspot issues.
