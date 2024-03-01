Home>>
Senior CPC official meets U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation
(Xinhua) 08:23, March 01, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation led by the chamber's President and CEO Suzanne Clark in Beijing on Thursday.
The two sides agreed that China-U.S. economic and trade relations are vital, and they should enhance understanding through communication, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the steady development of China-U.S. relations.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges U.S. to formulate universal data security rules to enable orderly, free data flows
- Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 100 per week
- Chinese trade promotion council ready to enhance communication with U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Chinese premier meets U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation
- China urges US to respect market economy, fair competition principles
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.