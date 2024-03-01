Senior CPC official meets U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation

Xinhua) 08:23, March 01, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation led by the chamber's President and CEO Suzanne Clark in Beijing on Thursday.

The two sides agreed that China-U.S. economic and trade relations are vital, and they should enhance understanding through communication, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the steady development of China-U.S. relations.

