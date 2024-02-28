Languages

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

China urges US to respect market economy, fair competition principles

(People's Daily App) 16:39, February 28, 2024

The US should respect the market economy and fair competition principles, and support enterprises from all countries to promote technological development through healthy competition, China said on Tuesday.

