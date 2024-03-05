China's national legislature opens annual session

March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, opened its second session Tuesday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting.

Premier Li Qiang delivered a government work report at the meeting.

Lawmakers reviewed a report from the State Council on the implementation of the 2023 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2024 draft plan, as well as the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2024.

They also reviewed a report from the State Council on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2023 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2024, as well as the draft central and local budgets for 2024.

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, explained a draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council at the opening meeting.

