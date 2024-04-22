19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium opens in E China

QINGDAO, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) opened on Monday in the port city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the event and delivered a key address.

Zhang said that China's armed forces have actively participated in international cooperation of maritime security and provided maritime public security goods, adding that China will play a more positive and open role in international military cooperation.

Zhang called for abandoning the Cold War mentality, jointly bringing peace and stability to the world, and bridging differences through dialogue.

China has been committed to resolving maritime disputes peacefully through friendly consultation with countries directly concerned, but it will safeguard its legitimate rights in the face of deliberate violation of its sovereignty and it will take firm countermeasures against unreasonable provocations, he said.

China's armed forces will resolutely safeguard national unity and interests, said Zhang.

This is the second time the WPNS was held in China after the country first hosted the event in 2014. Delegations from 29 countries have gathered for this year's event, where a high-level symposium themed "Oceans with a Shared Future" and a series of meetings will be held.

