Chinese PLA navy to celebrate 75th founding anniversary with series of events

Xinhua) 13:51, April 20, 2024

QINGDAO, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy will host a series of activities to celebrate its 75th founding anniversary from April 20 to 24, according to a navy spokesperson on Saturday.

Spokesperson Leng Guowei told a press briefing that the activities will include a national flag-raising ceremony, a martial music display, and themed light shows. Some navy barracks and vessels will be open to the public during this period.

An exhibition of artistic works about the Chinese PLA Navy will be held till the end of this month, and an education campaign will be carried out in the navy, Leng added.

