Fighter jets in force-on-force flight training

China Military Online) 11:26, April 18, 2024

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the air force of the PLA Eastern Theater Command fly in the sky during a force-on-force flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zheng Hanyi and Du Jun)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the air force of the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a force-on-force flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zheng Hanyi and Du Jun)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the air force of the PLA Eastern Theater Command pops a drag parachute to slow down on the runway during a force-on-force flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zheng Hanyi and Du Jun)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the air force of the PLA Eastern Theater Command soar in the sky during a force-on-force flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zheng Hanyi and Du Jun)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the air force of the PLA Eastern Theater Command fly in formation to the designated area during a force-on-force flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zheng Hanyi and Du Jun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)