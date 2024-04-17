Home>>
Female cadet pilots complete their first solo flights
(China Military Online) 11:34, April 17, 2024
Female cadet pilots assigned to a brigade under the PLA Army Aviation Academy complete their first solo flights on April 1, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jinsong)
A helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA Army Aviation Academy takes off during a flight training exercise on April 1, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jinsong)
Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA Army Aviation Academy take off in formation during a flight training exercise on April 1, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jinsong)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exhibition highlighting women’s contribution to China’s development held at founding site of first CPC Congress
- Female travelers seen as new driving force in tourism industry
- Crackdown targets women, child trafficking
- Snipers in intensive training
- Fighter jets fire at targets in live-fire flight training
- Armored vehicles rumble on field
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.