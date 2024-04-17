Female cadet pilots complete their first solo flights

China Military Online) 11:34, April 17, 2024

Female cadet pilots assigned to a brigade under the PLA Army Aviation Academy complete their first solo flights on April 1, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jinsong)

A helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA Army Aviation Academy takes off during a flight training exercise on April 1, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jinsong)

Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA Army Aviation Academy take off in formation during a flight training exercise on April 1, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jinsong)

