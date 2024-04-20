PLA's information support force is brand-new strategic arm: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:18, April 20, 2024

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday said the newly-established information support force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is a brand-new strategic arm of the PLA.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to media inquiries regarding the information support force, which was established on Friday.

Wu noted that with this round of reform, the PLA now features a new system of services including the army, the navy, the air force and the rocket force, and arms including the aerospace force, the cyberspace force, the information support force and the joint logistic support force, under the leadership and command of the Central Military Commission.

Regarding the aerospace force and the cyberspace force, Wu said building the aerospace force is of great significance to strengthening the capacity to safely enter, exit and openly use space, enhancing crisis management and the efficacy of comprehensive governance in space and promoting peaceful utilization of space.

Developing the cyberspace force is important for reinforcing national cyber border defense, promptly detecting and countering network intrusions, and maintaining national cyber sovereignty and information security, Wu said.

He also stressed that China actively advocates building a cyberspace featuring peace, security, openness and cooperation.

