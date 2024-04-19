Home>>
Soldiers fast rope in coordination training
(China Military Online) 08:44, April 19, 2024
Fully-armed soldiers assigned to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army line up to board a helicopter during a coordination training exercise with an army aviation unit in mid-March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Wanfu)
Fully-armed soldiers assigned to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army successively fast-rope from a helicopter during a coordination training exercise with an army aviation unit in mid-March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Wanfu)
