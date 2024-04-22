We Are China

Chinese PLA navy celebrates 75th founding anniversary

Ecns.cn) 13:19, April 22, 2024

A warship docks at Qingdao Port during a warship open day event to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hosted a series of activities to celebrate its 75th founding anniversary from April 20 to 24. April 23 marks the 75th founding anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy.

A soldier teaches kids on international code signal flags during a warship open day event to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

Visitors tour a warship during a warship open day event to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

Chinese PLA navy's warships dock at Qingdao Port during a warship open day event to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

