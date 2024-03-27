Israel confirms killing of Hamas' deputy military commander

Xinhua) 10:10, March 27, 2024

JERUSALEM, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Israel confirmed Tuesday that Marwan Issa, the deputy military leader of Hamas, was killed in its airstrike on a tunnel in the Gaza Strip earlier in March.

"Tonight I can confirm that, according to our intelligence, Marwan Issa was killed in an attack we carried out about two weeks ago," Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

Hagari said Razi Abu Tama'ah, another senior militant of Hamas, was killed with Issa.

On March 11, the IDF claimed an attack on a tunnel in Gaza, where the two were believed to be staying. However, it could not confirm their killing then.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)