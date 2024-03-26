Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,333: ministry

Xinhua) 11:10, March 26, 2024

A wounded person receives treatment at a local hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 24, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

GAZA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 107 Palestinians and wounded 176 others, it added.

This brings the total death toll to 32,333 and injuries to 74,694 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the ministry.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

A child receives treatment at a local hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 24, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A wounded man is transferred to a local hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 24, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A wounded man is transferred to a local hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 24, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A Palestinian fleeing from Gaza City arrives in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Palestinians fleeing from Gaza City arrive in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Palestinians fleeing from Gaza City arrive in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People walk among the rubble in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People are seen near destroyed buildings in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People walk past destroyed buildings in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People are seen near destroyed buildings in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People are seen near destroyed buildings in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People walk past destroyed buildings in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A Palestinian fleeing from Gaza City arrives in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A Palestinian fleeing from Gaza City arrives in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A Palestinian fleeing from Gaza City arrives in the central Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People are seen in front of destroyed buildings after Israeli strikes in central Gaza Strip city of Deir el-Balah, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Xinhua)

People are seen near a crater after Israeli strikes in central Gaza Strip city of Deir el-Balah, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Xinhua)

A man searches among the rubble after Israeli strikes in central Gaza Strip city of Deir el-Balah, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Xinhua)

A man stands inside a damaged building after Israeli strikes in central Gaza Strip city of Deir el-Balah, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Xinhua)

People are seen in a damaged building after Israeli strikes in central Gaza Strip city of Deir el-Balah, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Xinhua)

People inspect the damage after Israeli strikes in central Gaza Strip city of Deir el-Balah, on March 25, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Monday. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)