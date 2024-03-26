Israel cancels delegation to Washington to discuss alternatives to Rafah attack

Xinhua) 10:06, March 26, 2024

JERUSALEM, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Israel canceled on Monday a scheduled delegation's trip to Washington, citing the U.S. decision not to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the reason.

The delegation, headed by Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, was supposed to discuss with the Biden administration alternatives to Israel's planned ground attack in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city where over 1.3 million displaced Palestinians are seeking refuge from bombardments elsewhere.

With 14 in favor and no votes against, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the immediate release of all hostages.

Changing course on its series of vetoes on resolutions calling to halt Israel's deadly offensive in Gaza, the United States abstained.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "made it clear last night that if the United States withdraws from its usual position, he will not send the Israeli delegation to the U.S.," his office said in a statement.

"In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided that the delegation would not leave," the statement read.

