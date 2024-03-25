Summit for Democracy, nothing short of a theater of the absurd

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

The third Summit for Democracy, led by the United States (U.S.), took place in South Korea from March 18 to 20. The summit is in essence a show that has nothing to do with democracy.

Through this so-called "Summit for Democracy", the U.S. has drawn an ideological line to build alliances, running counter to the spirit of democracy. Recently, a poll by research firm Gallup showed that the number of U.S. adults satisfied with the way democracy is working in the country has fallen to a new low of 28 percent. It is absurd that a country whose democratic system has failed its own citizens manipulated other countries into holding a so-called "democracy summit."

To maintain its hegemonic position, the U.S. uses democracy as an instrument and weapon and intentionally stokes bloc confrontation. The world does not need division in the name of democracy. Instead, countries should make joint efforts for peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

