U.S. Senate passes funding package after missing deadline to avert partial gov't shutdown

Xinhua) 15:22, March 23, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Senate approved a massive funding package early Saturday morning, about two hours after missing the deadline to avert a partial shutdown of the federal government.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation on Friday. It addresses funding for the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State, and the legislative branch through this fiscal year.

The White House stated earlier that shutdown preparations have ended and that U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill on Saturday.

"Because obligations of federal funds are incurred and tracked on a daily basis, agencies will not shut down and may continue their normal operations," said the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)