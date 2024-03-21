"The rich who buy our elections don't want democracy," says U.S. journalist

March 21, 2024

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- "The rich who buy our elections don't want democracy," U.S. journalist Lee Camp has said, describing the U.S. representative democracy as "false, rigged, fake, laughable."

Average Americans have no say in government policies and actions, he said in a video speech Wednesday at the third International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values, citing a 2014 Princeton study, which found that public opinion had "near-zero" impact on U.S. law.

The key lies in money politics. With the top 1 percent of Americans grabbing almost 40 trillion U.S. dollars, a whopping great fortune more than the combined wealth of America's entire middle class, "nothing gets approved by our government unless it first aligns with corporate interests," he said.

"Our government is 100 percent owned by the corporate state. And average Americans don't matter at all," he added.

"We direct the path of the United States as much as insects change the path of an 18-wheel tractor-trailer when they splatter across the windshield. We are just bug splatter to the ruling elite," said Camp.

Furthermore, U.S. politicians "have toppled countries around the world with endless CIA coups, wars, economic sanctions and propaganda in order to consolidate their power and strengthen their tentacles around the globe," he said.

