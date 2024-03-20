Home>>
Chicago students visit Shanghai People's Congress Standing Committee for lesson on China's governance
(People's Daily App) 16:55, March 20, 2024
Students from the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago visited the Shanghai People's Congress Standing Committee last Friday to learn about China's legislation and policymaking. During the visit, the students learned about the history and development of Shanghai, as well as the function of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress.
(Video Source: Shanghai Daily; Produced by Wang Ruofan)
