Biden, Trump projected to win in Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Kansas primaries

Xinhua) 11:30, March 20, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, who have secured enough delegates to become their respective party's 2024 presidential nominee, will win in primaries in the states of Ohio, Florida, Illinois, and Kansas, U.S. media projected Tuesday night.

NBC News and other news outlets made the projection shortly after polls closed in these states. Biden and Trump already secured their respective party's nomination last week, meaning that the outcome is largely symbolic.

Arizona is also holding primaries Tuesday, with results expected later.

Following weeks of campaign advertisements, political addresses and voting in more than two dozen primary contests, Americans are confronting a reality that numerous have sought to avoid -- the first presidential rematch since 1956. Dissatisfaction with constrained political alternatives and desire for a broader selection are frequently heard.

In a January poll conducted by Ipsos, a global leader in market research, two thirds of respondents indicated they were "tired of seeing the same candidates in presidential elections and want someone new." The survey also revealed that only a quarter of Americans are "satisfied" with the two-party system.

In another high-profile race Tuesday, Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno is projected to win the Republican Senate primary in Ohio, marking a victory for the former president. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is running for re-election and faces no primary opposition.

Given the Democrats' fragile 51-49 majority in the Senate, Brown's position is anticipated to be a primary focus for the GOP in this year's election.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)