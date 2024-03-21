Mexican president denounces Texas' new immigration law as "draconian"

Xinhua) 13:27, March 21, 2024

MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday criticized a controversial new immigration law in the U.S. state of Texas as "draconian."

The law, known as Senate Bill 4 (SB4), would allow U.S. state and local law enforcement to arrest and deport people suspected of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. Yet the law was blocked by an appeals court hours after the U.S. Supreme Court passed it.

During his daily press conference, Lopez Obrador said SB4 violates human rights and his government will not accept deportations from Texas.

"Of course, we are against this draconian law (that is) completely opposite and contrary to human rights," he said.

"We are not going to stand by and do nothing, that is the answer," he told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City.

Several Latin American governments, non-governmental organizations, and immigration rights activists also blasted the law.

