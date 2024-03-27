Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,414: ministry

Xinhua) 08:43, March 27, 2024

People search among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on March 26, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,414, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

GAZA, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,414, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Tuesday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 81 Palestinians and wounded 93 others, it added.

This brings the total death toll to 32,414 and injuries to 74,787 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the ministry.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.

A boy sits among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on March 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

People are seen among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on March 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

People are seen among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on March 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

People are seen inside a destroyed building after an Israeli airstrike in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on March 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

People are seen among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on March 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

People search among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on March 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

A man walks past destroyed vehicles after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A man is seen among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People are seen near a destroyed building after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A man stands among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A man inspects a destroyed building after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A boy collects items after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

