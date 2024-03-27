2 killed, 3 injured in Israeli strikes in E. Lebanon

Xinhua) 09:16, March 27, 2024

BEIRUT, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Two Hezbollah fighters were killed and three civilians were injured Tuesday in Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah sites near Lebanon's northeastern town of Zboud and eastern Baalbek-Hermel Governorate's Ouadi Fara, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said Israel has, for the first time, targeted these two locations, which are deep inside Lebanese territory and about 140 km away from the Lebanese border with Israel.

They added that Israeli warplanes carried out several air strikes on three towns and villages in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate and seven towns and villages in the border region of southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted Israel's Meron air base with guided missiles, causing casualties.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 371 people on the Lebanese side, including 244 Hezbollah members and 73 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

