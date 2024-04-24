Chinese PLA navy holds open day event in Shanghai to mark 75th founding anniv.
Children learn to tie knot under the guidance of naval soldiers during an open day event at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
This aerial drone photo shows the guided-missile destroyer Zibo mooring at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 22, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A primary school student tries the sextant under the guidance of naval soldier during an open day event at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Students perform during an open day event at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
People watch a performance staged by naval soldiers during an open day event at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
This aerial drone photo shows the guided-missile destroyer Zibo (L) and the naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" mooring at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 22, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
This aerial drone photo shows the naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" mooring at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 22, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Photos
Related Stories
- 75 years on, a stronger PLA Navy to contribute more to world peace
- Qingdao illuminated in celebration of 75th founding anniversary of Chinese PLA navy
- Military official urges intl cooperation
- Chinese PLA navy celebrates 75th founding anniversary with open day events
- 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium opens in E China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.