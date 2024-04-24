Chinese navy commander proposes improved cooperation between navies

Xinhua) 09:58, April 24, 2024

QINGDAO, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Navy Commander Hu Zhongming on Tuesday called on navies of all countries to improve communication and exchanges, enhance the quality and effectiveness of cooperation, strengthen operational coordination, and expand public goods.

The general put forward the initiatives at a high-level symposium of the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium, which opened on Monday in the port city of Qingdao in Shandong Province, east China.

Navies of all countries should work together in four aspects: improving communication and exchanges; enhancing the quality and effectiveness of cooperation; strengthening operational coordination; and expanding public goods, according to the general.

He reviewed the Chinese navy's efforts in practicing the concept of building a maritime community with a shared future over the past five years, and summarized the concept with the acronym "SHIP," which stands for security, harmony, inclusiveness, and partner.

Noting that maritime forces of all countries bear the important responsibility to maintain peace and good order in the oceans, he called on the navies to push forward pragmatic cooperation.

The Chinese navy is willing to work together with other navies to contribute to the peaceful development of the sea, said Hu.

Representatives from 29 countries attended the symposium.

