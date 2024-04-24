China marks 75th founding anniv. of Chinese PLA Navy

Xinhua) 15:12, April 24, 2024

Children learn to tie knots under the instruction of a navy solider during an open day event of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2024. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Liu Zaiyao/Xinhua)

A band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy performs at the Chinese PLA Navy Museum to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese PLA Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2024. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Wang Guangjie/Xinhua)

A band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy performs to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese PLA Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2024. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Chen Mengxi/Xinhua)

A band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy performs to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese PLA Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2024. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Chen Mengxi/Xinhua)

A band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy performs at the Chinese PLA Navy Museum to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese PLA Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2024. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Zhao Linlong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows naval vessel Handan open to public visit at Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Liu Zaiyao/Xinhua)

Children visit a navy uniform exhibition area at a naval dock during an open day event in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 20, 2024. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Wu Shuaiguang/Xinhua)

A band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy performs at the Chinese PLA Navy Museum to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese PLA Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2024. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Yuan Bo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows naval vessels Kaifeng and Handan open to public visit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Liu Zaiyao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows naval vessel Kaifeng open to public visit at Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Liu Zaiyao/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2024 shows naval vessel Tangshan docking at Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Ma Yubin/Xinhua)

A naval soldier presents firefighting suits to children during an open day event in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 20, 2024. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Ma Yubin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 19, 2024 shows naval vessel Yantai docking at Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province. This year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (Photo by Wu Di/Xinhua)

Children learn to tie knot under the guidance of naval soldiers during an open day event at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This aerial drone photo shows the guided-missile destroyer Zibo mooring at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 22, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A primary school student tries the sextant under the guidance of naval soldier during an open day event at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Students perform during an open day event at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People watch a performance staged by naval soldiers during an open day event at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This aerial drone photo shows the guided-missile destroyer Zibo (L) and the naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" mooring at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 22, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This aerial drone photo shows the naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" mooring at a port in east China's Shanghai, April 22, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy holds open day events in Shanghai on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding. Visitors could tour the guided-missile destroyer Zibo and hospital ship "Peace Ark" at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

