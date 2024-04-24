Home>>
Helicopters ready to land after flight training
(China Military Online) 10:54, April 24, 2024
Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army get ready to land after a combat flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Yuxuan and Li Jingyou)
Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army get ready to land after a combat flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Yuxuan and Li Jingyou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese navy commander proposes improved cooperation between navies
- Military official urges intl cooperation
- 75 years on, a stronger PLA Navy to contribute more to world peace
- Qingdao illuminated in celebration of 75th founding anniversary of Chinese PLA navy
- Chinese PLA navy holds open day event in Shanghai to mark 75th founding anniv.
- 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium concludes in East China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.