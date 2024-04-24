Helicopters ready to land after flight training

China Military Online) 10:54, April 24, 2024

Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army get ready to land after a combat flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Yuxuan and Li Jingyou)

