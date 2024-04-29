Fighter jets in flight training
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway in formation during a flight training exercise on April 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway in formation during a flight training exercise on April 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway in formation during a flight training exercise on April 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command fly in formation at sunset during a flight training exercise on April 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.