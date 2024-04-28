Home>>
Military trucks maneuver to designated field
(China Military Online) 10:16, April 28, 2024
A convoy of military trucks attached to a regiment under the PLA Army is en route to the designated training field during a driving skill training exercise on April 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jintao)
