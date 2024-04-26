Home>>
Warships conduct replenishment-at-sea training
(China Military Online) 09:46, April 26, 2024
The guided-missile frigate Weifang (Hull 550) and the comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command conduct astern replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise on April 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Taotao)
The guided-missile frigate Weifang (Hull 550) and the comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise on April 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Taotao)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese navy commander proposes improved cooperation between navies
- China marks 75th founding anniv. of Chinese PLA Navy
- Helicopters ready to land after flight training
- Fighter-bomber fires at ground targets in training
- Chinese PLA navy holds open day event in Shanghai to mark 75th founding anniv.
- 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium concludes in East China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.