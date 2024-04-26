Warships conduct replenishment-at-sea training

China Military Online) 09:46, April 26, 2024

The guided-missile frigate Weifang (Hull 550) and the comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command conduct astern replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise on April 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Taotao)

The guided-missile frigate Weifang (Hull 550) and the comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise on April 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Taotao)

