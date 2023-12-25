Fighter jet flies over snow-clad mountains

China Military Online) 10:25, December 25, 2023

A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College soars into the sky at sunset during a flight training exercise in early December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College flies over snow-clad mountains during a flight training exercise in early December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

Fighter jets attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College taxi on the runway before takeoff during a flight training exercise in early December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

