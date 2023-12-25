Fighter jet flies over snow-clad mountains
A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College soars into the sky at sunset during a flight training exercise in early December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College flies over snow-clad mountains during a flight training exercise in early December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College flies over snow-clad mountains during a flight training exercise in early December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
Fighter jets attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College taxi on the runway before takeoff during a flight training exercise in early December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's large amphibious aircraft's emergency rescue capabilities improved
- China's MA60 firefighting aircraft moves one step closer to obtaining certification
- China's aircraft carrier formation conducts far-sea training: defense spokesperson
- Anti-submarine patrol aircraft in combat training
- Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training
- In Numbers: C929 aircraft enters detailed design stage
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.