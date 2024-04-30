Home>>
MBT rumbles in smoke and dust
(China Military Online) 13:19, April 30, 2024
A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a tank detachment of a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army rumbles through smoke and dust during a live-fire training exercise on April 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Zhiqi)
A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a tank detachment of a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army rumbles on the field during a live-fire training exercise on April 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Zhiqi)
A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a tank detachment of a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army spits fire on simulated targets during a live-fire training exercise on April 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Zhiqi)
