Chinese navy vessels to visit Cambodia, Timor-Leste

Xinhua) 13:03, May 09, 2024

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese navy vessels Qijiguang and Jinggangshan will visit Cambodia and Timor-Leste from early May to mid-June, according to the Ministry of National Defense on Thursday.

The visits will be part of the navy's schedule for a training program in the far seas, during which cadets from Cambodia and other countries will join their Chinese peers to carry out relevant exercises.

The mission aims to enhance the naval officer cadets' capabilities of practical operation, and strengthen the Chinese navy's pragmatic cooperation and mutual trust with the navies of the two destination countries to contribute to building a maritime community with a shared future, the ministry said.

