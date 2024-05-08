China's aircraft carrier Fujian completes maiden sea trials

Xinhua) 15:31, May 08, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2024 shows China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, during its maiden sea trials. China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, completed maiden sea trials on Wednesday. (Photo by Ding Ziyu/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, returned to Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard at around 3 p.m. Wednesday after completing its maiden sea trials.

During the eight-day sea trials, the Fujian tested its propulsion and electrical systems and other equipment, and achieved the expected results.

In the next stage, the aircraft carrier will conduct follow-up tests according to established plans.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)