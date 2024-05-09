Fighter jet sits in hangar

China Military Online) 10:34, May 09, 2024

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sits in the hangar during a combat training exercise on April 28, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Hongfeng)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway and take off for a combat training exercise on April 28, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Hongfeng)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a combat training exercise on April 28, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Hongfeng)

