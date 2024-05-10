Fighter jets take off for confrontational training

China Military Online) 11:16, May 10, 2024

Two J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force taxi on the runway during a round-the-clock confrontational air-battle training exercise in April, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dezheng)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force erects its spoiler while landing on the runway during a round-the-clock confrontational air-battle training exercise in April, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dezheng)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force takes off in speed during a round-the-clock confrontational air-battle training exercise in April, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dezheng)

