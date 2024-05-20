LCAC in beach landing training

China Military Online) 10:09, May 20, 2024

A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) attached to a naval landing ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command dashes to the beach-head during a beach landing training exercise on May 7, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gu Yagen)

