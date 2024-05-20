Home>>
LCAC in beach landing training
(China Military Online) 10:09, May 20, 2024
A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) attached to a naval landing ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command dashes to the beach-head during a beach landing training exercise on May 7, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gu Yagen)
A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) attached to a naval landing ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command dashes to the beach-head during a beach landing training exercise on May 7, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gu Yagen)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CCG conducts formation training in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao
- Chinese navy vessels to visit Cambodia, Timor-Leste
- Fighter jet soars into sky for flight training
- Reconnaissance aircraft takes off for patrol flight training
- Fighter jets take off for confrontational training
- Chopper lifts off from landing ship
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.