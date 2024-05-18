Home>>
CCG conducts formation training in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 10:11, May 18, 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2024 shows the China Coast Guard (CCG) 3502 fleet conducting formation training in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)
