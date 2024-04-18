China to host Western Pacific naval symposium in Qingdao

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) will be held from April 21 to 24 in China's port city of Qingdao, and will be hosted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

Delegations of navies and maritime defense departments of 29 countries, including Australia, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom will attend the symposium.

The symposium will hold a seminar under the theme of "seas of shared future," inviting naval leaders to discuss topics such as the global security initiative and maritime peace and tranquility; maritime security cooperation and international-law-based maritime order; and extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits and global maritime governance.

The symposium will also see bilateral meetings between the naval leaders of China and some other countries.

The statement said hosting the 19th WPNS is part of the Chinese navy's efforts to build a maritime community with a shared future. The Chinese side expects to enhance exchanges, mutual trust, and cooperation between countries, thus making further joint efforts to respond to maritime security threats and challenges, and safeguard regional peace and stability, it added.

