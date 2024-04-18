China's navy to open barracks to public to mark founding anniversary

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy will hold open day events in multiple coastal cities including Qingdao around April 23 to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding.

From April 20 to 24, the public in Qingdao will be able to tour the missile destroyers Guiyang, Shijiazhuang and Kaifeng, missile frigate Handan, supply ship Kekexilihu, and submarine rescue vessel Hongzehu at the pier 3 and the Qingdao International Sailing Center pier. Visitors will also have the chance to interact with members of the Navy.

Most of the vessels have been involved in major missions such as escort mission in the Gulf of Aden, overseas port visits and joint exercises.

In addition to Qingdao, the navy said it would organize simultaneous open day activities at its barracks in other cities, including Dalian, Yantai, Ningbo, Wuhan, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Haikou and Sanya.

Online reservation channels have opened for the public to book visits to the naval ships during the scheduled open day events.

