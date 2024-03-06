We Are China

Warship flotilla conducts actual combat training

China Military Online) 13:14, March 06, 2024

A ship-borne helicopter attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducts takeoff and landing training during a recent training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

Sailors assigned to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct damage control training during a recent training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

Warships attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform alongside replenishment at sea during a recent training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

Warships attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sail in formation during a recent training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

