Warship flotilla conducts actual combat training
A ship-borne helicopter attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducts takeoff and landing training during a recent training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)
Sailors assigned to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct damage control training during a recent training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)
Warships attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform alongside replenishment at sea during a recent training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)
Warships attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sail in formation during a recent training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)
Photos
