Naval vessel in real-combat training exercise

China Military Online) 10:29, February 22, 2024

A guided-missile frigate attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails towards the designated waters during a training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Haitao)

Naval vessels attached to a flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sail towards the designated waters during a training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Haitao)

A naval vessel attached to a flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun at mock targets during a training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huzhi)

A naval vessel attached to a flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command releases a jamming shell during a training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Haitao)

