Naval vessel in real-combat training exercise
A guided-missile frigate attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails towards the designated waters during a training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Haitao)
Naval vessels attached to a flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sail towards the designated waters during a training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Haitao)
A naval vessel attached to a flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun at mock targets during a training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huzhi)
A naval vessel attached to a flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command releases a jamming shell during a training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Haitao)
