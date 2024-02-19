Vessels steam in formation during mine-countermeasure training
Sea mine countermeasure vessels attached to a PLA Navy group steam in astern formation during a minesweeping training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hu)
Sea mine countermeasure vessels attached to a PLA Navy group steam in astern formation during a minesweeping training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hu)
Sea mine countermeasure vessels attached to a PLA Navy group sail in formation during a minesweeping training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hu)
Sailors assigned to a PLA Navy group deploy an underwater mine-sweeping device into the sea during a mine countermeasures (MCM) training exercise in late January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hu)
