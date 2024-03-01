We Are China

Naval ships conduct replenishment-at-sea

China Military Online) 10:41, March 01, 2024

The guided-missile frigate Shaoguan and the comprehensive supply ship Honghu attached to a PLA naval flotilla perform alongside replenishment-at-sea during a recent maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Chuanjun)

