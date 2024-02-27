Frigate launches jamming bombs

China Military Online) 11:22, February 27, 2024

A guided-missile frigate attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails towards the designated waters during a real-combat training exercise in early February, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

A guided-missile frigate attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command launches jamming bombs to cast a pall of smoke during a real-combat training exercise in early February, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

A guided-missile frigate attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a real-combat training exercise in early February, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

