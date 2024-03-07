Warships engage in combat-oriented training

China Military Online) 13:48, March 07, 2024

Frigate Zaozhuang (Hull 542) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under PLA Northern Theater Command conducts alongside replenishment at sea during a three-day combat-oriented training exercise. The recent exercise covered various subjects including main gun and close-in weapons system shooting, light arms shooting and formation maneuver. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)

A warship attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under PLA Northern Theater Command sails toward designated waters during a three-day combat-oriented training exercise. The recent exercise covered various subjects including main gun and close-in weapons system shooting, light arms shooting and formation maneuver. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)

A warship attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under PLA Northern Theater Command fires its main gun at mock targets during a three-day combat-oriented training exercise held in recent days. The exercise covered various subjects including main gun and close-in weapon shooting, light arms shooting and formation maneuver. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)

