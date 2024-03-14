East China's Qingdao sees foreign trade in goods up 5.4 pct in Jan-Feb
A drone photo shows a cargo ship docking at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, March 13, 2024. The total import and export of goods in Qingdao grew 5.4 percent year on year to 125.8 billion yuan (about 17.49 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of 2024, according to the local customs administration. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A drone photo shows a view of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, March 13, 2024. The total import and export of goods in Qingdao grew 5.4 percent year on year to 125.8 billion yuan (about 17.49 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of 2024, according to the local customs administration. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Trucks transport containers at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, March 13, 2024.
